FBI, state police to provide update on ongoing search for missing Maine teen. Watch live at 12:30

The FBI and Maine State Police are holding a joint press conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on their ongoing search for a missing Maine teen.

It's been over two months since 14-year-old Stefanie Damron, of New Sweden, Maine, has been heard from. She was last seen walking into the woods on West Road on Sept. 23, according to state police.

State police, in conjunction with the FBI, have been searching for Stefanie across the U.S. and in Canada, including using police dogs to search large swaths of land in Aroostook County near where she was last seen. They said they have also conducted many interviews and followed up on leads around the globe.

They are scheduled to give an update on the case at 12:30 p.m. at the Maine Department of Public Safety in Augusta.

State police initially announced their search in October but released updated photos of Stefanie two weeks ago.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with green eyes and shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with long sleeves, blue jeans and black Harley-Davidson boots.

Anyone with information about Stefanie's whereabouts is asked to call Maine State Police at 1-800-924-2261 or207-532-5400.