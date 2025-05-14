‘Fear' and ‘anger': Teen records ICE agents smashing van window in Waltham

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations are prompting responses from community members across Massachusetts, including in Waltham, where an agent was recorded smashing a van window Tuesday.

A video taken by 16-year-old Milene Herrera while waiting for her bus to school showed ICE agents breaking the window, then arresting two men in downtown Waltham after they seemingly ignored the agents' orders.

"My first feeling was fear, and then it was anger when I saw how they took him out," said Herrera.

Herrera said she took a course the previous day on how to document these encounters and help inform people of their rights.

"I was just letting him know that he has a right to remain silent and not answer any questions that he doesn't want to," she said.

It's unclear what charges either of the two men face or the reasons for their arrest. ICE has not responded to NBC10 Boston's request for comment.

The agency, which has been active in the Bay State, has said it is targeting immigrants suspected of crimes or of being in the country illegally.

The Waltham incident is at least the third time since President Donald Trump took office in January that ICE agents were recorded breaking a vehicle's window in Massachusetts. It happened Sunday in Chelsea, where agents detained a man after he left church with his family on Mother's Day. Last month in New Bedford, a man who was in his car with his wife was arrested after an agent smashed his window. According to his lawyer, an immigration judge has since said the government failed to prosecute the case.

An incident last week in which a mother was detained by ICE and Worcester police arrested her teen daughter has sparked an outcry in that city. Tuesday evening, protesters descended on Worcester City Hall to demand greater action from elected officials to protect the immigrant community.

Advocates have been trying to coordinate a community response to these encounters.

"There is a concerted effort for people to not only know their rights, but to know how to identify threats in their community, and right now, they are systemically — they're violating what we know law and order to be," said former Waltham City Councilor Jonathan Paz.

The frustration among those in the community is reaching a boiling point, where some of these actions are turning into clashes.

"It's so upsetting, and it's evoking a lot of fear and anxiety in all of us," said Romina Paola. "We can't even live our own lives, working, providing for our families, without being in so much — honestly — terror."