Federal agents seen detaining 2 in Winthrop, leaving city residents shaken

Two people were detained in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, in an incident that was caught on camera and left questions for the community amid talk of a second surge of federal immigration activity in the Boston area.

Scout Grifoni, who lives near where she saw the detentions, said she was driving home when she saw agents wearing DEA and Homeland Security vests pull a work truck over.

"It feels really close to home, and it feels honestly surreal, strange," she said, noting the incident left her shaken.

The owner of the truck that was pulled over told NBC10 Boston the two people who Grifoni filmed being detained were employees of his house painting and flooring company. He said the agents questioned him at first, showing him a picture of a person they were looking for, but released him when he showed them the U.S. passport he got seven years ago.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to ICE for any information on what happened, including what charges the pair were detained on and when they would make an initial court appearance, but didn't immediately hear back.

ICE's director told the Boston Herald the sweep of immigrants in the city a few months ago "only scratched the surface."

A number of people were detained by federal agents in the area during an initial sweep in January, and on Thursday, the acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Boston Herald that the agency is preparing for a second surge in the Greater Boston area.

It wasn't immediately clear if Friday's detentions were part of a larger sweep, but residents in the area were shocked.

"I don't even know why they would be here. We should all stop hunting people and work on immigration reform," Joseph Brennan said.