Federal Infrastructure Bill Could Bring $12.5 Billion in Aid to Massachusetts

Billions of dollars will now be headed to Massachusetts to help fix roads and bridges after the long-awaited infrastructure bill finally cleared the House late Friday on a 228-206 vote -- but not all of the state's delegation voted for it.

The White House has said once signed, the new law will reach virtually every corner of the country and the investments will add, on average, about 2 million jobs per year over the coming decade. Here in Massachusetts, Congressman Stephen Lynch says with some of the oldest roads and bridges in the country, the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan will help create jobs across the state.

"It’s a long-term investment in the Commonwealth," Lynch said.

And there's a lot in the bill for the Bay State, which is poised to receive more than $12.5 billion toward the state's roads, bridges, water systems, and other infrastructure needs.

This would include $4.2 billion designated for roads, $1.1 billion to fix bridges, $2.5 billion to modernize public transportation, and just over $1 billion to improve water infrastructure.

Massachusetts is also poised to get a minimum of $3.5 billion to help weatherize homes and buildings in the face of threats from climate change, $100 million to provide statewide broadband coverage, $63 million to expand electric vehicle charging networks, $15.7 million to prevent cyberattacks, and $5.8 million to protect against wildfires, the Boston Globe reported.

"This is a win for everyone in the Commonwealth and certainly across the country and I’m thrilled that the House has enacted it and to send it to the president’s desk," said Rep. Lori Trahan, who detailed her reasons for voting yes on Twitter.

The #BuildBackBetter Act ensures working families have affordable health care and prescription drugs to stay healthy, accessible child care and universal Pre-K to return to work, and lower taxes to keep money in their wallets. Today's vote gets us closer to full passage. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) November 6, 2021

Together, these once-in-a-generation investments in working families & rebuilding our infrastructure will ensure that no one is left behind as we defeat #COVID19 and rebuild our economy. That's why I proudly voted YES on both. — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) November 6, 2021

The road to get the legislation in front of President Joe Biden for his signature has not been an easy one. Progressive lawmakers wanted to pass the infrastructure bill in tandem with Biden's Social Safety Net plan, which includes money for affordable child care, an expansion of the child tax credit and universal Pre-K.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was one of six democrats to vote no on the infrastructure bill Friday, and she explained her decision, releasing a statement early Saturday morning.

"We had an agreement that these two bills would move together, not that we would vote for one in exchange for a potential vote on the other if certain conditions were met," Pressley said in part. "Unfortunately, that agreement was not honored."

I voted no tonight on the BIF because I refuse to pit community member against community member.



My full statement: https://t.co/VjjO9bes1W pic.twitter.com/sDoqkrc5Uf — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 6, 2021

Lynch, who supports both bills, says lawmakers had to get something passed.

"If you take the approach that nothing can pass unless everything passes we will get nothing done," he said. "Zero."

Congressman Jake Auchincloss is confident they can pass the Build Back Better plan before Thanksgiving.

“I have been clear that we want both of these bills," he said. "They’re peanut butter and jelly and we’re still making the full sandwich here.”