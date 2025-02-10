Federal investigation underway into Green Line collision in Somerville

Some MBTA commuters can expect a change in their commute on Monday, with shuttle buses replacing service on parts of the D and E branches of the Green Line following a weekend crash in Somerville over the weekend.

Shuttle buses continue to replace service Monday morning between North Station and Union Square and Medford/Tufts, amid the federal investigation into the crash.

The crash happened at East Somerville station early Sunday morning. A passenger reported a neck injury, and was taken to the hospital along with all four Green Line operators.

The NTSB is in Somerville investigating a Green Line trolley crash that took place early Sunday morning.

According to the MBTA, a Green Line train collided with an out-of-service train, causing two cars to derail.

The incident sparked a response from the NTSB, which said Sunday it was sending a team to investigate the collision.

A passenger and four trolley operators had to be hospitalized after a Green Line train crashed into one that was not in service at the East Somerville Station early Sunday.

People were shocked by what they saw the by the damage caused by the crash.

"That train is like completely destroyed," said Somerville resident Robert Avery.

"The MBTA apologizes to Green Line customers who are impacted by the disruption in service, following a late night incident involving two trains," the agency said in a statement.