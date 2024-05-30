Federal officials warn of increased terror threat at Pride events

June is Pride Month in many communities worldwide, but this year, the celebrations come with a word of caution from federal authorities.

The U.S. State Department is warning of the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violence against the LGBTQ+ community at Pride events, particularly overseas.

"We have definitely heard about it," said Gary Daffin, organizer of Boston Pride for the People. "We're aware of it."

Boston Pride for the People is putting on a daylong event on June 8, including a parade, a festival and a block party.

"We map out contingency plans," said Daffin.

More than a million people are expected.

"We take precautions," said Daffin. "We have a plan, we have a safety plan, and we work closely with city, state, federal officials, and we feel pretty comfortable that it's going to be a safe event."

"The LGBTQ community is used to facing a variety of threats during Pride Month," said Tanya Neslusan, executive director of MassEquality.

Neslusan says the issue came up Wednesday at a roundtable event in Washington with the FBI. She was told there's no specific threat to Boston, but it's good to be aware.

"When we are armed with information, we can be prepared to make sure that we are safe and protected, and that we are alert to any potential threats," said Neslusan.