Federal task force targets Boston in crackdown on antisemitism on college campuses

Boston is being targeted by the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, which will investigate incidents and allegations of antisemitism at schools and college campuses.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the task force wants to meet with local leaders in Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago to discuss the responses to the issue over the past two years.

This comes just days after the Department of Education issued a warning to 60 schools across the country - including Boston University, Emerson College, Harvard University, Tufts University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Wellesley College - that they were under investigation for possible Title VI violations for allegations of antisemitic discrimination and harassment.

Tensions have been high on college campuses over the war in Gaza, and many became the scenes of large-scale protests. The Anti-Defamation League has reported a rise in reports of antisemitic incidents across the country.

A lawsuit was filed against Harvard over the issue.

The Department of Education says dozens of schools, including six in Massachusetts, are facing "potential enforcement."

The federal task force will focus on working with leadership in big cities to determine whether federal intervention on the issue is warranted. The announcement said they want to speak with local leaders, including mayors, law enforcement and district or city attorneys.

“Too many elected officials chose not to stand up to a rising tide of antisemitism in our cities and campuses following the horrific events of October 7, 2023,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in the media release. “Actions have consequences – inaction does, too.”

The task force has reached out to Mayor Michelle Wu's office, according to the media release. It's worth noting that of those six Massachusetts schools to receive the warning, only two have their main campuses in Boston proper.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Wu's office for comment.