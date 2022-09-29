Local

FedEx Truck Goes Up in Flames on I-91 in Vermont

By Matt Fortin

A FedEx truck is engulfed with flames alongside Interstate 91 in Vermont
Vermont State Police

A fire that started in the engine compartment of a FedEx work van traveling Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 91 ended up engulfing the entire truck, according to Vermont State Police.

State police noticed a large amount of black smoke along the southbound side of the highway in Sheffield just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, which ended up coming from the FedEx truck that was along the shoulder of the interstate, a news release said.

Deputies with the Caledonia County Sheriff's Office helped troopers to direct traffic, while firefighters from Sheffield and Wheelock were able to knock down the fire.

No other vehicles were damaged in the ordeal. The driver of the truck was able to get out uninjured.

