Feds, Animal Rescue League search home in Hanson

By Asher Klein and Darren Botelho

The scene of an investigation at a home in Hanson, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A police investigation involving federal agents and the Animal Rescue League of Boston was taking place at a home in Hanson, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Federal agents and state police were seen putting boxes into a moving truck at the home on East Washington Street.

Both Hanson and state police referred questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts; a representative for federal prosecutors couldn't confirm or deny an investigation.

The FBI was not investigating, according to the Boston office.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

