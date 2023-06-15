Feds give conditional approval to MBTA's revised worker safety plan

A revised work plan by the MBTA addressing worker safety on tracks has received conditional approval by the federal government, as U.S. transportation officials urge swift action on the plan.

The revised plan was submitted to the Federal Transit Administration on June 5, and a letter dated June 9, addressed to MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng, advises the agency of the FTA's conditional approval.

As for the conditions attached to the approval, the FTA said in its letter that if the MBTA "fails to appropriately implement the Work Plan within the next 60 days, ROW [right of way] access will be restricted."

The MBTA has revealed the changes it intends to make to improve safety as required by the Federal Transit Administration.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Until the Work Plan is fully implemented, FTA is concerned that there is potential for the continued risk of unsafe conditions and practices on the ROW and therefore will continue its monitoring until all action items are closed," Associate Administrator and Chief Safety Office at the Office of Transit Safety and Oversight Joe DeLorenzo wrote in the June 9 letter.

The MBTA's first version of its right of way rules and compliance work plan was deemed insufficient by the FTA, prompting the new version of the plan. Feds wanted to see processes and procedures that would improve safety within the next two months on the edited plan.

Documents show that during a one-month time span between March and April, the MBTA had five close calls and one serious employee injury. They were described by the T as "near-miss events."

The rejection follows several close calls with workers in the past year alone — and now, the clock is ticking to come up with a new plan.

One of those incidents was captured on surveillance video back in March, showing a worker on the tracks climbing out of the right-of-way, as the lights from a train can be seen approaching in the tunnel.

This all comes on top of critical MBTA staffing shortages. The FTA is also asking for weekly updates on hiring.

You can see the revised version of the work plan here: