Massachusetts

Feds, local authorities to announce results of ‘multiple major law enforcement operations'

No details about the operation have been released

By Marc Fortier

The Hampden District Attorney's Office said they are holding a press conference Tuesday to announce the results of several recent law enforcement operations conducted in partnership with local, state and federal agencies.

Details of the operations won't be released until the 12 p.m. press conference, the district attorney's office said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They said the operations are part of ongoing efforts to address public safety concerns ahead of the summer season.

Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are also scheduled to be in attendance.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Massachusetts news

Harvard 4 hours ago

Trump Administration plans to pull remaining contracts with Harvard: reports

Karen Read 4 hours ago

Watch live: Karen Read trial resumes, prosecution calls its final witness

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us