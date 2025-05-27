Feds, local authorities to announce results of ‘multiple major law enforcement operations'

The Hampden District Attorney's Office said they are holding a press conference Tuesday to announce the results of several recent law enforcement operations conducted in partnership with local, state and federal agencies.

Details of the operations won't be released until the 12 p.m. press conference, the district attorney's office said.

They said the operations are part of ongoing efforts to address public safety concerns ahead of the summer season.

Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security are also scheduled to be in attendance.