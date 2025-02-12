MBTA

Feds remain on scene for Somerville Green Line crash investigation

Officials have not announced the cause of the crash, and the NTSB said it will make a preliminary report available within 30 days

By Chris Lisinski | State House News Service

A damaged MBTA Green Line train at the East Somerville stop hours after a collision with another train on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

Federal investigators are still examining the circumstances surrounding a weekend Green Line crash and could be on scene in Somerville for a few days longer.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said Wednesday that there is "no set timeframe for on scene work" investigating the early Sunday morning collision, which disrupted service for more than a day.

After the crash, the NTSB dispatched investigators, who will examine maintenance and inspection records for tracks, train cars and braking systems, gather signal data, and conduct a 72-hour background check of the involved crew to determine if any issues affected the abilities of operators.

Officials have not announced the cause of the crash, and the NTSB said it will make a preliminary report available within 30 days.

A moving train carrying five passengers crashed into a stationary, out-of-service train just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at East Somerville Station. One passenger was transported to Mass. General Hospital for a neck injury and later released. Four Green Line operators were transported to a hospital but released without being admitted.

Photographs from the scene depicted significant damage to the trains, and shuttle buses replaced Green Line service in the area into Monday morning.

