Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Mashpee Wampanoag

Feds Revoking Reservation Status for Tribe’s 300 Acres

The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was notified on Friday that its 300 acres will lose reservation status

A Massachusetts tribe is losing reservation status for its nearly 300 acres, raising fears among Native American groups that other tribes could face the same fate under the Trump administration.

The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was notified Friday that its roughly 300 acres will no longer be designated a tribal reservation.

Cedric Cromwell, the tribe's chairman, says the move was "cruel" and "unnecessary" as the land dispute is still pending in D.C federal court.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts Democratic Party 31 mins ago

Mass. Democratic Party Wants to Cancel Party Convention

Weather 3 hours ago

Coastal Storm Moving in, Wet Weather Through Friday

The U.S. Department of the Interior says it is obligated to rescind the special designation because of a recent decision by the federal appeals court in Boston.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mashpee Wampanoag
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us