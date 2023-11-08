prostitution

Feds to announce ‘sophisticated high-end brothel network' bust in Mass., Va.

They didn't release more information about what was involved in the network or who was arrested

By Asher Klein

Moakley Federal Court House Boston
NBC10 Boston

Federal prosecutors are set to reveal arrests in a bust of a brothel network working in Greater Boston and eastern Virginia.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts was due to hold a news conference "to announce arrests in connection w/ sophisticated high-end brothel network operating out of apartment complexes," the prosecutors said in a tweet.

The news conference will be livestreamed on this page.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

prostitutionMassachusettsBostonVirginia
