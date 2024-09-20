Feeling like fall: Some rain arrives along with change in seasons

The rain has been elusive for many of us, but the Cape & Islands have been hammered with water. Some spots picked up 1-2 inches in the first-of-season storm. Gusts even topped 40 mph at times. The remainder of eastern Massachusetts has been watching on the sidelines.

Will we ever get in the game? Well, the guidance hasn’t been much help over the past few days. Its knee-jerk reactions every six hours have been nothing short of hair-pulling. So, we’ll stay the course with terms like “occasional showers or sprinkles” and “heaviest rain in southeast Massachusetts."

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The latest Drought Monitor has expanded the area of “Abnormally Dry” across New England, so this water will be sorely missed for many.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Temps slide over the weekend with highs in the mid-60s both days. We’re cautious to promise sunshine, but splashes are possible Saturday, and a better chance on Sunday.

Next week we’ll stay with the 60s and watch a more widespread rain event by midweek.

Have a great weekend!