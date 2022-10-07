‘Feels like a fever dream': Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston

After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires.

The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious.

One of the cars was on First Street in South Boston, and the other was only one block up O street, at the corner of East 2nd Street. Both went up in flames around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to police, who are now investigating whether the two fires are connected.

Adam Kavanewsky, who had his relatively new SUV parked outside his apartment building, said he awoke to what sounded like little bombs going off, then he smelled the smoke and saw the glow of the flames. The car fire was concerning enough, but when police told Kavanewsky it was suspicious, he says that was pretty scary for him and his neighbors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video shows a new SUV going up in flames in South Boston, and authorities consider the incident suspicious.

"Obviously I don't know what anyone's motive was," Kavanewsky said. "I was told by police someone was going around, and this was the second car that caught fire. They told me that someone lit the trash on fire just right here in front of the building and then pushed it on the vehicle and it was up in flames in minutes, and it woke everyone up. I didn’t even realize it was my car."

Kavanewsky said the incident has made him feel unsafe in his own neighborhood.

"It kind of gives a sense of unease and last night kind of feels like a fever dream," he said. "It’s just kind of upsetting to know there are people out there who are willing to like take actions that they don’t understand the consequences for."

Boston police are asking anyone with information on the car fires to give them a call.