Feels like July, but summer-like warmup won't last

A summer-like warmup is in progress on Tuesday. High temperatures will feel more mid-July like and less in line with a late May day.

But it’s brief. Onshore breezes return Wednesday and Thursday, along with quite a bit of cloudiness.

If you were hoping the unofficial start of summer would mean the REAL start of summer, well, we’re not quite ready to fully embrace consistent warmth and humidity. In fact, the on shore winds and showers on Thursday could have some of us falling back to the 60s along the coast. This will be the coolest day this week.

We’ll begin the climb back on Friday and continue it through the weekend. Each afternoon will be vulnerable to a sea breeze at the coast, so temperatures will be capped in the low 70s there. Elsewhere, upper 70s to near 80 will be the goal by the weekend, which also features the lowest humidity of this stretch.