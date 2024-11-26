Female dead, male found with neck laceration in Chicopee, DA says

Authorities are investigating after a female was found dead and a male was found suffering from a serious neck laceration in Chicopee, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning.

In the early morning hours Tuesday, 911 operators received a call reporting a disturbance in the 0-100 block of West Street in Chicopee, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office. Arriving police officers found a male in a bedroom suffering from a neck laceration. Life-saving measures were undertaken, and the male was taken to an area hospital. No update on his condition was immediately available.

During a sweep of the residence, police found the body of a dead female. State police assigned to the district attorney's office responded to investigate.

Investigators said their preliminary findings indicate that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. No names have been released.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the district attorney's office in conjunction with Chicopee police. No further details were released.