Fencer Lauren Scruggs will return to Harvard with 2 Olympic medals

If you've followed the Paris Olympics, you've likely heard the name Lauren Scruggs by now.

She's the Olympic fencer from Harvard University who first thrust her way to silver in the individual foil event on Sunday – then on Thursday, she went on the attack to help her team win gold against Italy.

The New York native is the first Black woman to win an individual Olympic medal in the sport.

"I just brought the heat and you know, that's what happened," said Scruggs during an interview after the match.



The 21-year-old is a rising senior at Harvard University, and her success is the talk of the campus.

"I could be walking on campus and I can see an Olympic medalist," said Harvard student Yvette Easton. "I think that's so incredibly unique."

"Our locker room is right next to the fencing locker room, which is amazing because we see them practice, and they're just incredible athletes," said another student, Teia Piette. "It's cool to see them go so far."

Scruggs is one of 26 athletes with ties to Harvard participating in this year's Olympics.

"This is destined to happen when you have people who really care, who put so much time and effort into it, and who just love it," said Harvard Athletics Director Erin McDermott.

Nine of the 42 varsity programs at Harvard have athletes competing in Paris, including in cycling, fencing, swimming and rowing.

"It is so, so cool," said Harvard rising senior Sophie Butte.

Butte was on the Harvard swimming team, and her father, Charlie, coached Harvard alum Liam Corrigan, who won gold in the men's four rowing event on Thursday.

"What you learn in that super competitive, but also really fun, environment on the sports teams here, you can easily channel that into whatever goals you have in the classroom," said Butte. "And if you develop that type of mindset that 'You're truly capable of anything,' you're kind of unstoppable."

Harvard fencing head coach Daria Scheider recruited Scruggs and aims to produce more champions.

"That's always our goal, is how do we induce the right amount of stress that's going to make them better, but protect them from the burnout, protect them from injury," said Schneider.

Scruggs is savoring the moment before she goes back to school, bringing with her two Olympic medals, plus bragging rights.

"Two Olympic medals is pretty sick, but you know, I'm still just me, and at the end of the day, you know, I just want to enjoy my last year at Harvard before I graduate, and have a good time," said Scruggs.

McDemrott wants to send even more Harvard athletes to the next Olympic Games, and build on the success of the fencing program.

Harvard's Elizabeth Tartakovsky will be the last of the Harvard fencers to compete in the women's team sabre semis and finals on Saturday.