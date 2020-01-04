Local
Fentanyl, Stolen Gun Recovered in South End Drug Bust

Boston police's drug unit arrested Robert White in Boston's South End

By Josh Sullivan

Two search warrants carried out by Boston police turned up over 30 bags of drugs, according to a release from police.

Police arrested Robert White, 40, or Dorchester Friday on seven different charges, including drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute.

During the arrest, 19 bags of fentanyl, 14 bags of crack cocaine and a bag of marijuana were found, police said. Later, when searching White's apartment, they found a semiautomatic gun that police said was stolen out of Miami.

White will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Monday.

