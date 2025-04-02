Fenway Park

Fenway Park Opening Day: What to know about new food and features

This year Fenway Park's chefs are leaning into the comfort foods, like carnitas tacos, chowder in a bread bowl, grilled cheese and crinkle cut fries.

By Monica Madeja

A sampling of the new food options at Fenway Park this season.
NBC10 Boston

Opening Day at Fenway Park is this Friday and as we kick off baseball season, the Red Sox gave a peek at the new foods offered at the park this year.

From Krispy Krunchy Chicken tenders to a new Sicilian-style Sal’s Pizza, Fenway Park’s chefs have cooked up some new eats this season.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken at Fenway Park
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
Krispy Krunchy Chicken at Fenway Park

They include a “Cowboy Up” burger, a nod to the slogan coined by first baseman Kevin Millar in 2003. It's a burger with smoked cricket, bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce.

The Cowboy Up burger at Fenway Park
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
The Cowboy Up burger at Fenway Park

They’re leaning into the comfort foods, like carnitas tacos, chowder in a bread bowl, grilled cheese and crinkle cut fries.

The Fenway Eggrolls at Fenway Park.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
The Fenway Eggrolls at Fenway Park.

“Takes you back to the old days of being a kid and getting a Fribble and some crinkle cuts,” said Chef Ron Abell, Fenway Park senior executive chef.

The Pig Mac at Fenway Park
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
The Pig Mac at Fenway Park

The “Pig Mac” is back, a riff on a pulled pork sandwich. Then there’s the vegan and gluten-free Mei Mei dumplings, a local company.

The Monster Cookie at Fenway Park
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
The Monster Cookie at Fenway Park

You can get this food all over the ballpark. If you have a sweet tooth, save room for dessert. There's a 3/4 pound cookie, among other delicious sugary treats.

Another new feature visitors will see this Opening Day is video boards around the park.          

“We’re gonna recognize the 1975 team and welcome those guys back on their 50th anniversary,” Sarah McKenna, senior vice president and chief experience officer for the Red Sox.

And throughout the season, the Sox will focus on families.

“We have 14 games this month and half are daytime games…which families can come out and enjoy baseball,” McKenna said.

You’ll also notice earlier night games, starting at 6:45 p.m. so kids can enjoy the game.

The Red Sox will face the St. Louis Cardinals Friday at 2:10 p.m.

Fenway Park
