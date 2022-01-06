Local

coronavirus

Fenway Park Reopening as Vaccine Site Thursday

Officials say the new site will be able to administer 1,300 vaccines each day

By Katie Brace

Fenway Park is expected to reopen as a mass vaccine site on Thursday.

It's the largest vaccine clinic the state is opening this week, with officials saying 1,300 vaccines can be given out here each day.

The home of the Boston Red Sox was previously used as a vaccination site last year, and the state is using it again in an attempt to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Another 27,612 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts Wednesday, setting a new single-day record, while 54 new confirmed deaths brought the state's total above 20,000.

Officials expect a mass booster shot site at Fenway to be up and running in a couple of weeks as the city seeks to counter the spread of the omicron variant.

It will be a walk-in clinic, but appointments can also be made through vaxfinder.mass.gov. Vaccines are for those ages 5 and up.

The state's vaccination numbers will be updated on Thursday. As of last week, 84% of eligible people in Massachusetts had received at least one dose.

Already, there are more than 1,000 locations across the state providing COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, the state opened new vaccine clinics in Roxbury and Lynn.

Another vaccine clinic will also open in Taunton on Thursday that will be able to accommodate 400 people a day.

