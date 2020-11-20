Fenway Park's ‘Black Lives Matter' Banner Vandalized; Investigation Underway

Boston police are investigating after a giant Black Lives Matter hung outside Fenway Park was vandalized last week.

Police said they received a report about the banner on Wednesday, but that the person who reported it said the vandalism had occurred on Nov. 13.

Images from outside Fenway Park showed that the sign, which had been visible from the Massachusetts Turnpike, had been torn down.

The Red Sox put up the sign in July in a very visible statement of anti-racism. The banner directs viewers to the Red Sox Foundation website for more information.

On the website is a statement on "Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion" from team President and CEO Sam Kennedy posted last month in the wake of the major protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

"I am so grateful to my teammates who consistently remind me that the Red Sox have an obligation to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but do not share our platform. Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable," Kennedy wrote at the time.