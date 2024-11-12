Truck flips in apparent ‘Storrowing' in Fenway (PHOTOS)

A truck tipped over in an apparent "Storrowing" Tuesday in Boston.

First responders were at the scene at the Bowker Overpass in Fenway where the box truck was on its side, with damage to its roof and windshield.

Traffic was moving slowly around the truck on Storrow Drive. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Traffic Alert- Storrow Drive westbound. Traffic passes at a snail’s pace after this truck struck the Bowker overpass in #Boston. Crews are making some progress getting this truck freed. Unknown on injuries at this time. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/ry3NhSWswh — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) November 12, 2024

