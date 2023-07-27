Ferry breaks loose, drifts away from Woods Hole Terminal

A Steamship Authority ferry broke loose from Woods Hole Terminal Thursday, drifting away until it hit a nearby dock, the agency said.

The ferry, the M/V Sankaty, was not in service at the time and no one was hurt. It stopped at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution where crews were able to secure it.

There appears to be no damage to the ferry or the dock. The ferry was cleared by the U.S. Coast Guard to resume normal service Friday. The Steamship Authority said an engineer will stay overnight to monitor the vessel for any problems.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the M/V Sankaty, broke loose from the dock at the Authority’s Woods Hole Terminal. The ferry drifted a short distance before coming to rest at the dock of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which is located to the north of the SSA's terminal.

1/5 pic.twitter.com/q7xf9XiStF — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) July 27, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Authority said the issue did not affect scheduled service. There were unrelated delays due to weather.

"The Authority is reviewing the facts surrounding this event, and more information will be released as it is available," the agency said in a statement.

More details were not immediately available.