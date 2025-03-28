Few details released about police investigation at park in Manchester, NH

Few details have been released about a police investigation Thursday at Pine Island Park in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police have not responded to requests for information about the incident. Police, fire and ambulance crews were seen in the area on Thursday afternoon.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Thursday that it is "aware of and is actively monitoring an ongoing Manchester Police Department investigation in the area of Pine Island Pond in Manchester."

No further details have been released.