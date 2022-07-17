Few Wear Masks During Concert at TD Garden Despite Urging of Health Leaders

Despite COVID cases reaching close to 10% positivity in Boston, many are choosing to ignore the advice of health leaders in Boston and nationwide to resume wearing masks.

“I’m from Louisiana sir, no mask," said one attendee of the New Kids on the Block concert at TD Garden Saturday evening.

Crowded indoor events are exactly what national health leaders have been asking people to avoid, and if they must attend, to wear a mask.

"Hell no," said one attendee of the concert at TD Garden when asked if she planned on wearing a mask. "No. Life’s too short, I’m done with the masks, especially at a concert.”

The city says several Covid metrics are ticking up, including virus levels in local wastewater, and daily Covid admissions to hospitals.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking with the spike going on but I think it’ll be alright," said another concert attendee. "Mask? I’m not, I’m vaccinated.”

City officials say they would like to see under 68 positive tests per day. Right, now the number is at 166. That’s above the goal, but not within its threshold for concern, which is about 340.

The city is also watching the percent positivity rate. The goal is 4 percent, and right now Boston is at just over 10 percent.

Still, concertgoers were ready to let loose, especially after two and a half years of living through the pandemic.

“You can’t sing with all your friends if you have a mask on, I feel like I want to sing and experience it with everybody else.”