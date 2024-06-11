Fiery crash in Lowell leaves moped operator with severe burns

A fiery crash Monday afternoon in Lowell, Massachusetts, left a moped operator seriously injured.

The crash, which involved the moped and a car, happened around 2 p.m. on Merrimack Street.

The moped and the operator were engulfed in flames.

"I knew something was up when the actual victim ran inside the store," said Nage Jean-Caidor, owner of Naturel Juicing. "He was already naked, he stripped down because he was caught on fire."

Jean-Caidor says the victim ran into her smoothie shop for help.

"He was very frantic," said Jean-Caidor. "I led him to the back where the bathroom was, I tried to calm in down, I gave him water."

Jean-Caidor is trained in first aid and tended to him as she called 911 and waited for the ambulance.

"He was severely, severely burned, all over his body, back, buttocks," she said. "Everything was burned."

Witnesses say the moped rear-ended the vehicle, but police have not said exactly how the crash played out and who may have been at fault.

A witness extinguished the fire while horrified onlookers watched the unbelievable scene unfold.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and then flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

"I don"t think he really knew what was going on," said Jean-Caidor. "He was just really frantic and he was scared."

Police confirm the victim has severe burns.

The crash is under investigation by the accident reconstruction unit.