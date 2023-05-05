Fiery Crash Shuts Down Route 16 in Mendon

A fiery crash has shut down a portion of Route 16 in Mendon, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. by Mendon police. They said Route 16 (Uxbridge Road) was closed between Thornton Street and Hartford Avenue West. Motorists are urged to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

A photo shared by police showed a pickup truck that appeared to have struck a utility pole consumed in flames, with a pillar of black smoke extending into the air.

Uxbridge Road (Route 16) is closed between Thornton Street and Hartford Avenue West due to a motor vehicle crash. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. #MPDTrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/FCjWfOWKZV — Mendon Police Department (@mendonpolice) May 5, 2023

There was no immediate word on injuries.

No further details were released by police.