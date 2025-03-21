Fiery crash impacts traffic on Route 2 in Concord

A crash on Route 2 in Concord, Massachusetts, impacted traffic heading away from Boston Friday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said westbound lanes of the highway were shut down between Crosby's Corner and Route 126 after the crash. MassDOT later said the breakdown lane was open.

Massachusetts State Police later said that three vehicles were involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

"The vehicles became entangled making the scene difficult to immediately clear," a state police spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Images posted to social media showed flames, and aerial footage showed firefighters beside a burned-out vehicle.

No further details were immediately available.