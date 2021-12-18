Fiery Southborough Crash Displaces Residents, Injures Two

A vehicle that collided with a residential house caught fire early Saturday morning.

Southborough Fire Department said they responded to reports of the fiery crash into a house at 89 Framingham Rd. around 1:30 a.m.

The fire had already spread into the first and second floors of the house after engulfing the vehicle by the the time the firefighters arrived.

Officials said the driver and passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital. While the residents safely escaped without any injuries, they are displaced from their home pertaining to the damages from the fire.

No other information has been disclosed, and officials didn't say how they believed the crash happened. The crash remains under investigation.