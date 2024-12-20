Fight at Maine steakhouse led to shooting incident, suspects on the loose

Police are searching for two suspects believed to have been involved in a shooting stemming from a fight that broke out at a steakhouse in South Portland, Maine, on Wednesday.

South Portland police said they responded to the Kobe Steakhouse at 380 Gorham Road at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday for a possible shooting in the parking lot. Responding officers learned that a fight had broken out inside the restaurant between two sets of individuals.

The altercation moved from inside the restaurant to the parking lot, where a suspect from one of the groups displayed and threatened people in the other group with a handgun.

The victims were able to flee in a vehicle, but they were followed by the suspect in another vehicle. When both vehicles reached the intersection of Gorham Road and Western Avenue, the suspect allegedly fired the gun in the direction of the victim's vehicle. The vehicle was struck by gunfire, and the suspect then fled onto Western Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, police said they had identified two suspects in the shooting incident and had probable cause to arrest them. They are now asking for the public's help in locating them.

Navinn Ean, 21, of Westbrook, is facing charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger and three counts of violation of condition of release.

Jonathan Hanson, 21, of Buxton, is facing charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and terrorizing.

Police are also trying to locate Ean's vehicle, a blue 2018 4-door Dodge Charger with Maine Black Bear license plate # SRT74.

If you see either of the suspects or the vehicle, police say they should not be approached. Instead, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone who has any information on their whereabouts or who might have witnessed the incident is asked to contact South Portland police at 207-799-5511, Ext. 7212 or 207-799-5511, Ext. 7448. Anonymous tips can be left at 207-347-4100.