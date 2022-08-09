Fight on Block Island Ferry Results in Multiple Injuries

A fight on the Block Island Ferry broke out Monday night, resulting in multiple injuries, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

The Narragansett fire chief confirmed the incident to WJAR, which reported that the ferry was on its way back and headed toward the Point Judith ferry terminal.

Crews with the news outlet saw multiple rescues and first responders at the terminal. Several agencies responded, including Rhode Island State Police, the Coast Guard, alongside Narragansett police and fire.

The extent of the injuries is still unknown, and authorities have not released additional information.