Fighter Jets to Honor Mass. Hospital Workers With Flyover Wednesday

Four F-15 fighter jets from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard will fly over hospitals across Massachusetts on Wednesday to show support for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a privilege for the men and women of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to provide a Thank you to medical personnel, first responders, truck drivers, grocer story personnel and the countless Americans coming together to support the COVID-19 response," Lt. Col. Jay Talbert, 104 fighter wing pilot, wrote in a statement.

The flyover is part of a nationwide effort to honor first responders, according to the statement. Similar flyovers were performed in New York City and Washington D.C. last week.

"Operation America Strong" paired the US Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds in a coordinated flyover over New York City on Tuesday

Here’s where and when the F-15s are scheduled to fly overhead: