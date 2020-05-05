Fighter Jets to Honor Mass. Hospital Workers With Flyover Wednesday

Four F-15 fighter jets from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard will fly over hospitals across Massachusetts on Wednesday to show support for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a privilege for the men and women of the Massachusetts Air National Guard to provide a Thank you to medical personnel, first responders, truck drivers, grocer story personnel and the countless Americans coming together to support the COVID-19 response," Lt. Col. Jay Talbert, 104 fighter wing pilot, wrote in a statement.
The flyover is part of a nationwide effort to honor first responders, according to the statement. Similar flyovers were performed in New York City and Washington D.C. last week.
Here’s where and when the F-15s are scheduled to fly overhead:
- Massachusetts State Police Graduation at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough: 12:15 and 12:25 p.m.
- Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston: 12:15 and 12:25 p.m.
- Mass. General Hospital and surrounding facilities in Boston: 12:15 and 12:25 p.m.
- Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center in Boston: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center in Boston: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
- Framingham Union Hospital in Framingham: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
- UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester: 12:25 to 12:30 p.m.
- DCU Center/St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester: 12:25 to 12:30 p.m.
- Mercy Medical Center in Springfield: 12:35 to 12:40 p.m.
- Baystate Medical Center in Springfield: 12:35 to 12:40 p.m.
- Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke: 12:35 to 12:40 p.m.
- Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke: 12:35 to 12:40 p.m.
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton: 12:40 to 12:45 p.m.
- Northampton VA Medical Center in Northampton: 12:40 to 12:45 p.m.
- Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield: 12:40 to 12:45 p.m.
- Baystate Noble Hospital Westfield: 12:40 to 12:45 p.m