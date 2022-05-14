Fights Break Out at Revere Beach as Hundreds Gather; Boy Hospitalized

Police at Revere Beach were working to control crowds of hundreds after fights broke out near the historic Massachusetts beach's bandstand Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a "potentially serious injury," state police said in a tweet, without providing more details.

The fights -- it wasn't clear how many -- broke out about 5 p.m., and several hundred people had gathered, police said. Local officers were working with troopers to control the crowds, and no arrests were announced by the early evening.

Numerous Troopers and @reverepolice responded to bandstand at #RevereBeach around 5PM after series of fights broke out. Several hundred people were gathered in area. Juvenile male transported to MGH w/ potentially serious injury. No arrests to date, crowd control efforts ongoing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 14, 2022

Temperatures were reaching record levels on Saturday across New England. Saturday's incident in Revere comes a day after several fights broke out up the coast in Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, leading to several arrests.

Revere Beach is the country's first public beach.