Figure skater who lost both parents in DC plane crash brings crowd to its feet

The U.S. saw historic success in the ISU World Figure Skating Championships. But the show isn't over yet.

A sold out TD Garden was packed with more people for a gala to close it all out, including a performance by 23-year-old Maxim Naumov, honoring his parents who died in the D.C. plane crash.

It was clearly hard for Naumov to talk about it, but he said thinking of his parents on the ice is what got him through.

Two months after the D.C. crash, Naumov skated onto the ice with two white roses, dedicating Sunday's performance to his parents. Champion skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died on Flight 5342 on Jan. 29 -- two of six members of the Skating Club of Boston who were killed.

"The tomorrow's champions program at the SCOB is their legacy, and working with those kids, it helps me get through difficult situations," Naumov said Sunday. "I'm able to help them and they help me."

Naumov's parents met in St. Petersburgh and shared a special song. So he didn't have to think long about what music to skate to on Sunday. He even mouthed a message to them at the end.

"It's all in Russian but it's, 'This is for you guys. You guys are with me. I love you both,'" he said. "There are a lot of emotions just right now, and it's hard to even put a name to what I'm feeling currently. I just feel so much support and it's very overwhelming."

Naumov's performance came after a record year for the U.S. in the ISU Worlds -- winning three of four championships.

From here, skaters will have a chance to rest -- for now -- with training for the Olympics in Milan just around the corner.