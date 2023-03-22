Hollywood Comes to Boston: Filming at North End Bakery Set for Wednesday

Hollywood may be a long ways from Boston, but it may not seem so far on Wednesday, as a local bakery turns into a film set.

Crews have been setting up at Bova's Bakery in Boston's North End since Monday, ahead of filming on Wednesday.

Filming is expected to last much of the day — likely from about 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. — as the homegrown stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck make movie magic.

Bova's Bakery, located at 134 Salem Street, will be closed March 20-25 while "The Instigators," an upcoming movie starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, films there.

Portions of Prince Street and Salem Street will essentially be closed off while filming.

The movie from Apple Films, “The Instigators” is billed as a crime drama about a pair of thieves planning their next heist.

In order to shoot scenes here at Bova’s Bakery, the 24/7, family-owned business is shut down for five straight days for the first time in its nearly 100-year history.

The Bova family is pretty excited about the silver screen opportunity.

“Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, I guess they’re bank robbers maybe and they go on the run with their therapist, and I don’t know exactly the scene," Lauren Bova-Cole of Bova's Bakery said. "They’re breaking some glass and doing some crazy things in there, but that’s all I know. I can’t wait to see it, but I know we have to wait a year or so.”

Bova's will open back up on Saturday, for anyone missing out on their cannoli or calzone fix.