Final pre-trial hearing for Karen Read case Thursday

The Karen Read case will be back in court Thursday to continue its final pre-trial hearing.

This comes just a day after the lead investigator on the case, former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, was terminated over behavior revealed during the first trial.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The lead investigator of the death of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, who came under fire after testifying at Karen Read's first trial, has been terminated.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in front of a home in Canton in January 2022. She is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death. Her first trial ended in mistrial last July.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

But her defense team has claimed that she is the victim of a massive coverup involving law enforcement corruption and is being framed for the murder. Her retrial is scheduled to get underway on April 1, though the defense is requesting it be delayed until the end of that month.

The request stems from a federal appeal in the case. Attorneys for Read have gone before a state court judge, a Supreme Judicial Court judge and a federal judge seeking to have two of her charges thrown out. They have all denied her request, so they have appealed to the First Circuit of Appeals, which has yet to rule. The attorneys in her superior court case say that the outcome of that case will impact their strategy, thus the request for a continuance.

Judge Beverly Cannone indicated that delaying the trial would be problematic because the jury commissioner's office has been working for months to get many jurors available for selection in Read's second trial.

Both the defense and the prosecution have released potential witness lists, each with around 90 names. It's estimated that the second trial will take five to six weeks.

Cannone is expected to rule on the request for delay and resolve other outstanding motions during Thursday's hearing.