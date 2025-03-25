Final pretrial hearing in Karen Read case Tuesday to resolve outstanding motions

In just one week, jury selection is scheduled to begin in Karen Read's second murder trial.

But first, both sides will make their way back to the Norfolk Superior Court for a final pretrial hearing on Tuesday, an appearance scheduled after what was supposed to be the final hearing last week ended with a slew of unfinished arguments.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, in 2022. Her defense alleges that she's being framed.

Unresolved motions could make or break how this retrial will play out. Several issues are outstanding. Prosecutors want to bring in more evidence, specifically from a documentary and text messages from Read's phone. Prosecutors say the evidence they're seeking may help prove their case that she's guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Jury selection in the retrial against Karen Read comes under an avalanche of public attention and media coverage.

The case has drawn widespread attention from the media and online. The prosecution fears that may make it hard to find an impartial jury, which is why at the last hearing they asked the judge for a more elaborate jury questionnaire. That matter is also expected to be discussed Tuesday.

Outside of Norfolk Superior Court, Read's team is also pursuing her case in the First Circuit Court of Appeals. They have been trying to have two of the charges dismissed against them, claiming being retried could amount to double jeopardy based on statements made by jurors after the conclusion of the first trial. So far, that argument has been rejected by a state court judge, a Supreme Judicial Court judge and a federal judge, but if the appeals court were to reverse that call, it would have significant impact on the case.

In a separate petition, the defense is also hoping a federal court will intervene to delay the start of the second trial. Jury selection is currently set to begin on April 1, but they are hoping to push it back to April 28.