Today is the beginning of the end of this season's US Open, hosted by The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts - the oldest country club in the U.S.

Today isn't only the last day of the Open, but also the worst day the tournament will have in regards to weather. Cooler temperatures and scattered showers are expected today, but the game will go on regardless of weather.

Two players currently share the lead: Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick. Following in third is Jon Rahm, the winner of last year's US Open. The two players currently tied for fourth are Keegan Bradley of Vermont and World Number 1 player Scottie Scheffler.

Bradley, a native of Vermont told the media on Saturday that he felt like he was playing a home game. Bradley said it was always his dream to play for fans in Boston. Bradley still has a shot at winning the tournament, and if he does, he'll be the first New Englander to claim the trophy since Julius Boros did in 1963, who also won at The Country Club in Brookline.

The Country Club hosted 33,000 spectators yesterday for the game - the largest crowd yet this tournament.

At the start of Saturday, there were 23 players under par, which dropped to nine by the end of the third round.

The last time a professional golf team played at The Country Club was over twenty years ago, and that game has since become a legendary piece of golf history. The 1999 Ryder Cup was a historic comeback game that's still remembered to this day.

The final round will tee-off today at 8:49 a.m.