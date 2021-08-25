Fiore's Market in Revere Is Closing After 43 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A neighborhood grocery store and meat market that has been around for a long time is shutting down.

According to a Facebook post from the place, Fiore's Market in Revere is closing permanently, with the note saying the following:

After 43 years in business we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently. We will be liquidating all stock through our last day on August 28th. It has been our privilege to serve the city of Revere and watch generations of families grow up in this community. Thank you to all of our customers for your support and patronage throughout the years.

Fiore's Market is known in part for its marinated meats (including steak, turkey, and pork tips) along with its house-made sausage, pork chops, steaks, and everyday grocery items.

The address for Fiore's Market is 172 Revere Street, Revere, MA, 02151.

Thanks to Adam of Universal Hub for initially bringing this to our attention.