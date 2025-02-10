Fire activity in Boston delays MBTA Orange Line service

MBTA Orange Line trains were delayed in Boston for what the agency described as fire department activity Sunday evening.
It wasn't immediately clear what type of fire department activity the T was referring to.
The incident took place at Tufts Medical Center station. Trains were delayed by 25-30 minutes Sunday night; service had resumed.
