Worker Unaccounted for After Chemical Explosion, Fire in Newburyport Industrial Park

A chemical explosion and fire at an industrial park in Newburyport, Massachusetts, has left a building with major structural damage, and one worker remains unaccounted for.

The explosion and fire happened at a plant on Opportunity Way in the industrial park, according to the Newburyport Fire Department. 911 operators got a report of an explosion at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday.

When firefighters arrived, they found an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had moved about 30 feet due to the explosion, and was sitting in a parking lot, fire officials said.

At the time of the explosion, there were five workers inside the building. Four were taken to a local hospital and have since been released, but another remains unaccounted for.

Major structural damage to the building is preventing crews from going inside to begin a search.

Images from the scene show debris on the ground outside the building, and heavy foam that crews sprayed to put out the fire.

Officials have assured the public that there is not a danger to nearby residents, but have asked that people in the industrial park avoid Opportunity Way for now, which is closed for the time being.

Additional information has not been made available.