Fire at Arlington Church Rectory Might Have Been Intentionally Set

Investigators say a fire in the basement of a church rectory in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday might have been intentionally set.

The fire was reported early Tuesday morning at 22 Appleton St., the rectory for St. Athanasius the Great Church, which is located on the same street.

No one was injured.

Arlington fire officials said the rectory is currently unoccupied, as it is undergoing renovations. They said there have been a number of recent break-ins at the property and investigators are now looking into whether Tuesday's fire was intentionally set.

The state Fire Marshal's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Arlington police and fire are assisting with the investigation.