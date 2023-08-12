Boston

Fire at Boston salvage yard sends smoke high over Hyde Park

Photos showed the blaze at the James G. Grant recycling center on Wolcott Street

By Asher Klein

Smoke pours from a fire at a scrapyard in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Boston Fire Department

Images showed smoke billowing from a fire at a salvage yard in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday.

Firefighters poured water onto the flames from the tops of ladders at the James G. Grant recycling center on Wolcott Street.

For the water to be sprayed onto the blaze, it took thousands of feet of fire hose, firefighters said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

This article tagged under:

BostonfireBoston Fire DepartmentHyde Park
