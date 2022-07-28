Fire at Chemical Lab Breaks Out Wednesday in Salem, Mass.

A fire broke out at a chemical lab on Congress Street in Salem Wednesday night.

The call for the fire came in to Salem Fire Department around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the department said. Sprinklers were activated and helped, but the fire ended up going over the sprinklers. Salem fire responded with three high-rise trucks, and got help from nearby agencies in Lynn, Swampscott, Marblehead and Hamilton.

No one was hurt in the fire. Fire officials said the cause is still under investigation, but it is believed to have started in an electric box.