Fire at Dorchester home overnight; firefighter taken to hospital

By Matt Fortin

Boston Fire Department

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a home in the Dorchester section of Boston.

The Boston Fire Department said that smoke was showing from a 2.5-story building on Stonehurst Street at around 1:25 a.m., and that fire was burning on the first and second floors.

Photos posted by the agency on social media showed considerable damage to the home, on the inside and out.

A firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A cause of the fire is being investigated.

