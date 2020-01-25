Local
Vermont

Fire at Killington Shuts Down Vermont Hotel’s Lobby

By Josh Sullivan

Fire Killington Resort
@kieron_patrick

A hotel at one of Vermont's premiere ski resorts is recovering after a chimney fire Saturday morning around 4 a.m.

The fire at Killington's Grand Resort Hotel was quickly contained and damage was limited to the lower lobby, according to a post on the resort's website.

"During your day, you might witness some construction activity and noise," the post said. "All other services...are unaffected."

The fire is currently under investigation, but it appears that a guest overloaded the fireplace with logs, according to a Facebook post from the hotel. Killington, Rutland City, Bridgewater, Pittsfield and Rutland fire departments all responded to the scene.

