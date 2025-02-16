MBTA

Fire at MBTA's JFK/UMass Station causing delays

Shuttle buses are replacing service

By Marc Fortier

MBTA sign
Aaron Strader/NBC10 Boston

A fire at the MBTA's JFK/UMass Station in Boston is causing delays on Sunday morning.

The T reported the issue on social media at 7:15 a.m., saying delays of 15 minutes are anticipated, and trains may stand by at stations.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Several minutes later, the MBTA said that shuttle buses were replacing service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont due to the fire.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MBTA
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us