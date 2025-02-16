Fire at MBTA's JFK/UMass Station causing delays

A fire at the MBTA's JFK/UMass Station in Boston is causing delays on Sunday morning.

The T reported the issue on social media at 7:15 a.m., saying delays of 15 minutes are anticipated, and trains may stand by at stations.

Red Line: Delays of about 15 minutes due to a fire reported at JFK/UMass. Trains may stand by at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 16, 2025

Several minutes later, the MBTA said that shuttle buses were replacing service between JFK/UMass and Ashmont due to the fire.

No further details were immediately available.