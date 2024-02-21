Fire at MBTA's Kendall/MIT Red Line station; shuttles replace trains

A fire at an MBTA Red Line station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, disrupted train service Wednesday, officials said.
A fire involving a train was reported about 2:52 p.m., according to the Cambridge Fire Department.
The MBTA said shuttle buses were replacing trains between Harvard and Park Street Stations because of the fire department activity, and urged riders to expect delays.
The MBTA said shortly after 4:40 p.m. that regular service had since resumed, although residual days of about 20 minutes were expected.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.